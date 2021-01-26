General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

