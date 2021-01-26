Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.50. 628,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,294,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

