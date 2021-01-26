GenesisX Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. GenesisX has a market cap of $10,791.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,134,922 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

