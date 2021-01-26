Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,195,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,415,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

