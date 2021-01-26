Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB):

1/25/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/15/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

1/6/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

1/4/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

