Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB):
- 1/25/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “
- 1/6/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “
- 1/4/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
