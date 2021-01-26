Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

Analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Get Genprex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genprex by 32.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genprex by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.