Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,792.00

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,792 ($62.61) and last traded at GBX 4,694 ($61.33), with a volume of 19431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,666 ($60.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,266.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,925.26.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

