Giant Achieves Market Cap of $88,840.61 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $88,840.61 and approximately $8,096.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,963,257 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

