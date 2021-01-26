Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0099

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $88,840.61 and $8,096.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,963,257 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.