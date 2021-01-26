Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.62. 584,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.