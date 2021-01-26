GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,720 by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,416.80 ($18.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,377.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,450.22. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

