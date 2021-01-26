Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 40,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 8,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,000.

