Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.51. 6,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

