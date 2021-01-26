GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $30,766.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.71 or 0.04130299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00413626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.01307248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00543595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00421244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00271786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022895 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

