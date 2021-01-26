GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.18 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $3.22 million and $42,867.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,095.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.46 or 0.04031024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00414424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.85 or 0.01337351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00554097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00434624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00275537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022883 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.