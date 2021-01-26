Glorywin Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GWIN) Stock Price Down 67.4%

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWIN) shares traded down 67.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Glorywin Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWIN)

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of wood pellets in Malaysia. The company is based in Macau.

