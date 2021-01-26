GMB (GMB) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $23,471.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GMB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

