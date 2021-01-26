GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $199,783.13 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $199,783.13 and $6,911.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,215,304 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

