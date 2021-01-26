GoHelpFund Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,577.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,893.64 and approximately $9,577.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.