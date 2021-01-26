GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Cap of $518,827.66

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $518,827.66 and approximately $1.21 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00413725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

