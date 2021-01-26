Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $16,940.80 and $2,636.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 77.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

