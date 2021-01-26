Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.12

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $13,223.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00416912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

