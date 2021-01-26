GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $559,844.31 and approximately $3,429.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile