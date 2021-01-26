GoldFund Reaches One Day Volume of $246.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $81,153.78 and $246.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

