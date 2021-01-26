Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.43. 630 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

