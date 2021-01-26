Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $113.99 million and $859,419.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

