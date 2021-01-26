good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

CVE:GDNP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.05. 3,096,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.95. good natured Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$1.38.

About good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

