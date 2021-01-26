good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
CVE:GDNP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.05. 3,096,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.95. good natured Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$1.38.
About good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V)
