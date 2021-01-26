Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.44

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 286805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

FOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25. The firm has a market cap of C$968.90 million and a PE ratio of -564.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

