Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 2,512 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 2.43% of CTO Realty Growth worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.