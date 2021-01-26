Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4.59 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,118 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Murphy Oil worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.