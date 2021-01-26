Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 112,600 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.24% of Enerplus worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $752.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

