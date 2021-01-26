Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 47,785 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

