Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00416287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

