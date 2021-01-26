Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 6,181 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 46,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

