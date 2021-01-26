Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for 2.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $95.34. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

