Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,285 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. 77,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,080. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

