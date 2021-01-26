Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. 93,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

