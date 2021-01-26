Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 4,898,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

