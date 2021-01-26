Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $258.84. 153,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

