Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 74,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,402. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.