Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $84.18.

