Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 22,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

