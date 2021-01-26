Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $3.23 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 109,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

