Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $3.25 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000.

FAUG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

