Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.