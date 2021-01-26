Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 8.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $230.93. 2,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $205.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.