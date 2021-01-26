Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

