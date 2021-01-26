Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.22. The company had a trading volume of 760,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The stock has a market cap of $717.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.