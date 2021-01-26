Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

