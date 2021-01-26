Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.47

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.75. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 854 shares.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

